Feeding your dog: How much and how often?

There are a series of factors to keep into account when it comes to feeding your dog, so they can keep a healthy and balanced lifestyle. This is what you should consider if you are wondering about how much and how often to feed your furry friend.

Nutrition for your pet varies with the type of pet that you own, as there is not one rule that applies to all. Some dogs will require a special diet depending on their breed, because of their sensibility or health needs.

One of the first things you should consider is age:

Puppies, juniors, adults, and senior dogs have different needs when it comes to food. Puppies should start being fed four times a day until they turn four months, by then you can reduce to three meals a day until they turn six months.

If your dog is already an adult (from one to two years old) they can start eating two times a day. This same diet can be maintained until they become seniors.

How much is enough?

You should also take into account their activity levels, as more active dogs could require more calories than domestic pets. If you have a preference for a particular brand of food, make sure that it’s for adult or puppy weight, and follow the feeding guidelines on the bag.

It’s important to check your dog’s weight to make sure their health status is correct, and if anything changes when you switch from one brand to another.

When changing their food, transitioning between 7 to 10 days is a good rule of thumb, going slowly and checking for any signs your pet could display.

