Can pets help improve our mood and personality?

The data only confirms that people have no hesitation in sharing their lives with a pet: in Spain, 44% of households have a dog or cat. And this coexistence brings us many benefits. According to the “More Human” Study by Ultima on the relationship between dogs, cats, and people, sharing our lives with them makes us more responsible, joyful, affectionate, active, tolerant, and humane.

To what extent having a pet can influence a person’s mood

“In general, we can say that animals make us feel happy and protected. This emotional connection directly influences our character and provides us with additional motivation, as they become companions to care for, who wait for us at home, and with whom we can share many experiences,” explains Nuria Gómez Constanzo, a veterinary expert from Clinicanimal.

Can we say that sharing our live with a pet improves our mood?

According to the expert, pets help us develop empathy, leading to the emergence of feelings such as understanding and respect for others, which allows us to manage our emotions more assertively. “In short, it’s quite a contradiction, as they are animals, but they make us more human,” she points out.

Dogs and cats, great emotional support in difficult times

Taking up the data from the “More Human” Study by Ultima, for the vast majority, the presence of their dog or cat is significant support when facing difficult times. Thus, 9 out of 10 claim that their pets help reduce stress and anxiety, especially among the younger generation.

This data coincides with those from a recent study conducted by J. Fatjó and J. Bowen on how the company of dogs and cats influences us in times of crisis. According to the authors, the emotional benefit they provide is because they put us in the here and now, offer genuine physical contact, and an immediate emotional connection.

“The emotional bond we create with our pets transcends all levels. They can detect our emotions and read our body language, their innate empathy will make them take care of us at all times, including during difficult moments. Animals alleviate sadness and foster happiness; they will always be our great emotional support,” explains the Clinicanimal veterinarian.

Better social relationships

In addition, the positive influence of dogs on personal and social relationships is undeniable. Thus, 7 out of 10 people say their dogs have had a positive impact on their relationships with others, especially when it comes to meeting new people. “Pets promote relationships with other people, generating conversations that might otherwise be more difficult to initiate or might not occur as easily. Furthermore, the positive aspect is that these conversations arise from a natural, secure, and serene perspective,” says Nuria Gómez.

Benefits our mental health

The veterinary expert explains that pets help reduce stress. “Likewise, they motivate us to come up with games constantly, keeping our minds active. Also, through their physical contact, they promote a decrease in breathing and heart rate when we are nervous, while helping us structure our time and establish a daily routine,” she details.

Less screen time

There are more benefits, as pet owners rely on their dog or cat when they need to disconnect from their mobile, tablet, or computer. And 7 out of 10 say that spending time playing or walking with them reduces their screen time. This is especially the case with young people, who claim it improves their emotional well-being.

Living with a dog or cat makes us happier

The study also states that 85% of people who share their lives with a dog and a cat admit that these animals have a very positive effect on their lives, especially providing them with companionship and happiness. The degree of happiness that dogs and cats make people who live with them feel is 8.7 out of 10, according to those surveyed.

“In an increasingly dehumanized society, dogs and cats are capable of awakening our more sociable, generous, empathetic side. In short, animals have the power to make us more human, transforming our lives and bringing out our best selves,” says Alexandra Rintelen, Marketing Manager of Ultima.

