The plant that boosts memory according to Harvard (and you have it in your kitchen)

Medicinal plants are part of the therapeutic arsenal for treating various ailments or preventing diseases, alleviating mild disorders, and more. In this case, we are talking about an herb that seems to be beneficial for protecting our brain. Specifically, according to an expert, it appears to be useful for improving our memory. This is what Dr. Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist from Harvard University, indicates.

This specialist has spoken to us about rosemary and highlights its ability not only to enhance memory but also to relieve stress and play a crucial role in preventing age-related cognitive disorders. What makes this plant a potential ‘antidote’ against the deterioration of our mind?

Benefits of rosemary

Ancient Egyptians, Romans, and Greeks considered rosemary a sacred herb and used it extensively to prevent diseases from spreading. While this plant cannot actually kill airborne pathogens, it is an excellent remedy for improving brain function, says Josh Axe, author of the book “Ancient Remedies” (Ed. Paidós).

As he explains, a study published in the International Journal of Neuroscience concluded that inhaling the aroma of rosemary can enhance concentration and memory. Another article published in Psychogeriatrics suggested that it could improve cognitive function in individuals with Alzheimer’s disease.

Inhaling the scent of rosemary can also reduce cortisol levels, the stress hormone, thanks to the presence of rosmarinic acid, a compound with neuroprotective properties.

Rosemary doesn’t stop at memory improvement; it goes further by offering a range of health benefits. Its bioactive compounds and phytochemicals not only boost cognitive function but also possess anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antimicrobial, and antiproliferative properties.

Use it in moderation

Although rosemary offers a wide range of benefits for memory and overall health, it’s crucial to remember that moderation is essential. Excessive consumption can lead to unwanted side effects such as abdominal spasms and gastroenteritis. The key lies in using this plant consciously in your daily diet, harnessing its benefits without overindulging.

There are various ways to incorporate rosemary into your daily routine, from using it in culinary dishes to preparing infusions or inhalations to enjoy its pleasant aroma. Additionally, it can also be consumed in pharmaceutical preparations. However, it’s important to remember that whenever natural remedies are being used, consulting with a pharmacist is advisable.

Disclaimer: This information is for general knowledge only and should not be used in place of professional medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider for advice on any medical concerns.

