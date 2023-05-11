Biohacking: The health innovation that may keep you young from the inside out

The market is flooded with over-the-counter medications and creams claiming to make your skin look younger with just a few weeks of treatment, and although some of them perform how they promise, there is something that might be the sought-after youth fountain.

Biohacking is a health innovation that may keep you young from the inside out by encouraging people to change their bodies, diet, and lifestyle to enjoy better health and well-being.

Although biohacking is a human enhancement that can be described as a do-it-yourself, it requires guidance to minimize risks.

Why are people hacking their biology?

The number one reason might be to have control over their health and try to live longer. For years we have heard from doctors that a healthy diet and exercise will improve our quality of life. Others are curious and willing to explore new ideas to fix part of their lifestyle that doesn’t satisfy them.

How is biohacking currently being used to enhance human performance?

There are many ways individuals can hack their biology to improve their health; one of the longest and most known biohack is intermittent fasting. The technology world also introduced devices that promote biohacking, including the very popular smartwatches and Fitbits, which keep track and store data about our bodies.

Nonprescription supplements and drinks, like creatine and caffeine, are known for containing substances that may help boost brain performance; however, some people ask their doctors to prescribe nootropics if they have a medical condition requiring specific medication.

©Jonathan Borba on Unsplash





Another way people are biohacking is with nutrigenomics. Here, humans focus on how their genes interact with food.

Research showed how a specific diet, combined with someone’s genes, may affect a person’s health risks. Thanks to nutrigenomics, humans can be ahead of the game and prevent and treat diseases.

People need to send a DNA sample to a specialized laboratory to learn more about nutrigenomics, so their genetic makeup will be analyzed. Then a team of scientists will create an optimized nutrition plan.

People interested in nutrigenomics but refuse to share their DNA for security reasons can start trying bulletproof coffee, a drink popularized with the Keto Diet, mixing organic coffee, MCT oil, and butter.

Having a cup of this concoction may help people feel more satisfied and prevent cardiovascular disease, and it is reported to have a positive impact on preventing certain cancers.

In addition to the beforementioned intermittent fasting, cold water therapy is another popular health and exercise trend used by athletes such as Canelo Álvarez and Floyd Mayweather. The therapy consists of people immersing in frigid water or filling a tube with ice.

In 2020, the National Library of Medicine published a review listing the positive effects of cold water therapy, including improving the cardiovascular system, the immune system, mental health, and more.

In addition to athletes, celebrities such as Brooke Burke and Jeff Bezos are reportedly improving their health, fitness, and vitality with biohacking lifestyle changes.

©GettyImages



Brooke Burke seen leaving the gym on August 31, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.

Dave Asprey, the author of “Smarter Not Harder” and founder of the world’s first biohacking gym, told Fox News Digital he started the biohacking movement in 2011. “Biohacking is the science of changing the environment around you so that you have full control of your own biology,” Asprey said.

“It allows you to get more results with less time. Instead of pushing and trying, you change things around you so that your body effortlessly gives you what you want, such as more energy or less fat or a better brain.”

“Some have learned how to sleep for the first time in years, others have lost 100 pounds, and some feel more energy than they ever believed was possible,” he told the publication, highlighting that biohacking isn’t a one-size-fits-all practice.