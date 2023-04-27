Weight loss: when to worry

With so many people feeling that they should be slimmer, and a huge industry devoted to achieving that, it’s easy to forget that seeing the scales move down isn’t always a cause for celebration. In fact, it can be quite the reverse.

“Unexplained weight loss should always be taken seriously. It’s a symptom of many different conditions which need medical diagnosis and treatment,” says Dr. Diego Fernandez of Vithas.

Of course, if you’ve lost just a few pounds it may be down to a simple lifestyle factor like having been particularly active or stressed lately. But you should hear alarm bells if you’ve lost more than 5 per cent of your total weight in a 3 month period, even more so if the drop is greater than 5 per cent in one month or 15 per cent in 3 months.

You should also take note of any other symptoms you may be experiencing. These include digestive disturbances such as nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite and difficulty swallowing; and general symptoms such as weakness, lack of energy, loss of muscle mass, swelling in the lower limbs or abdomen, ulcers or sores, or tooth and gum problems.

Possible causes of weight loss

Causes can be anything from specific digestive issues to metabolic disorders, diseases of major organs, autoimmune diseases, cancer, and psychological problems such as anxiety and depression. That’s why it is vital to get a professional opinion.

Digestive disorders include those related to malabsorption or intolerance to specific foods, inflammatory diseases and ulcers. Celiac disease -a severe reaction to gluten - Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and peptic ulcers are all possibilities.

Metabolic disorders include diabetes and hyperthyroidism; while autoimmune diseases include rheumatoid arthritis.

In older people, weight loss may be associated with dementia as well as other conditions.

Disclaimer: This information is for general knowledge only and should not be used in place of professional medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider for advice on any medical concerns.