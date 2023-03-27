Nowadays, life can get very stressful. Whether it’s the demands of today’s fast-paced world, work pressures, or relationship issues, feeling overwhelmed and anxious is not uncommon. Thankfully, there are some activities we can turn to for relief and relaxation.

From meditation and exercise to positive affirmations and acupuncture, here are eight ways to help you combat stress and anxiety. Incorporating these techniques into our lives can reduce stress and anxiety and make us feel calmer and more centered.

Scroll down to see these recommended techniques. Also, remember there is no one-solution, so experiment to find the options that work for you.