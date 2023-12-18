Royal dog visits friend in adorable new holiday video

Happy howl-idays from Queen Margrethe’s dog Tillia! The monarch’s dachshund was the star of the Danish Royal House’s digital Christmas calendar on Monday, Dec. 18. The Royal House shared an adorable video of Tillia going out for a “Christmas walk” to meet with a friend who lives near Amalienborg.

“Tillia is Her Majesty the Queen’s dachshund, who like many other four-legged friends enjoys a good walk in the air 🐾,” the Royal House captioned the video (translated to English). “And when the Queen - which now - has a residence at Amalienborg, it is in Copenhagen’s streets and alleys that the Majesty’s dog appears in the cityscape.”

“The other day Tillia was on a Christmas walk with the Royal Palace assistant. Here they both passed by the Christmas market at Kongens Nytorv and Tillia’s good dog friend, who lives a stone’s throw from Amalienborg,” the Royal House added.

The Royal House’s digitial Christmas calendar tradition began in 2016. This year marks the eighth time the Royal House has presented a digital Christmas calendar. The calendar features “little stories about what goes on regarding Christmas cheer and preparations behind the palace’s windows in December.”

This year, Her Majesty is set to celebrate Christmas Eve at Marselisborg Palace with the Crown Prince Crown Family—Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary and their four children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine—as well as with her younger son Prince Joachim, his wife Princess Marie and their two kids, Count Henrik and Countess Athena, who live in the United States.﻿ Joachim’s son Count Felix, from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, will join the royal family on Christmas Day, while Joachim’s eldest child, Count Nikolai, will spend the holiday abroad.