Pet of the week: This adorable golden retriever received the gift of a lifetime

An adorable golden retriever from Maui, Hawaii received the most incredible gift after his owners noticed he wanted to have a sibling. Molson seemed to be feeling lonely after his two siblings moved to different homes after being together for two years.

Molson quickly found a new friend, as it was revealed by T&T Creative Media. The smart pup started carrying around a stuffed dog named Kelsie gifted by his family, making the plush toy his new companion. And while his new look-alike friend seem to make Molson happy, his owners decided to go even further and planned a bigger gift.

Molson had Kelsie by his side for over two years, until his family welcomed home another golden retriever named Posie. His owners decided to document the wholesome moment when Molson met Posie, showing his excitement as he immediately noticed what was going on.

“What’s in here? What’s that?” Molson’s owners can be heard asking him in the clip. “Is that your sister?” The video was shared on TikTok and quickly became viral, with online users commenting about his reaction, as the pup can be seen wagging his tail after seeing Posie covered by a blanket.

“Surprising Molson with his new sister Posie,” the caption reads. “THEY’RE SO ADORABLE,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “What a beautiful gift!!!” adding, “Such happiness from that sweet boy! He’ll be the best big brother.”

Online users also showed their support after the wildfires in Hawaii. Molson and Posie’s family took to TikTok to share their appreciation for the comments, explaining that they were safe.

Related Video: Chinese Zodiac Animals And Elements Loading the player...