Pet of the week: Meet Moo, Kylie Jenner’s new adorable puppy

Kylie Jenner is expanding her family! The reality star and businesswoman is welcoming a new family member to her home. The 26-year-old makeup mogul shared a glimpse of her adorable puppy named Moo Pants, holding her new furry friend in her hands, giving him a sweet kiss, and singing him a song by Mitski.

Kylie is already a dog mom to four other pups, including Norman, Harlie, Rosie, and Sophia. “He’s over me,” the reality star wrote in the caption, as Moo Pants is already receiving so much love from her and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

She also revealed that the brown dachshund pup has a lot of energy and a very playful personality. “Are you done being crazy?” she asked Moo Pants in another clip shared on Instagram Stories, while the pup looked at her. “You’re so cute,” she says to the pup.

©Instagram/Kylie Jenner





Kylie has previously shown the rest of her dogs in one of the episodes of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians,’ revealing that she has a soft spot for Italian Greyhounds. She also celebrated the 9th birthday of Norman, sharing a video playing with the pup in her yard. “My boy getting old,” she wrote.

©Kylie Jenner/Instagram



Norman, Harlie, Rosie, and Sophia.

“I don’t post my dogs as much but that doesn’t mean they aren’t very much a part of my life still,” she previously wrote, when a fan asked if something had happened to her pets, as she had stopped posting them on social media.