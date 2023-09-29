©Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner is being compared to Marilyn Monroe after stealing the show at Schiaparelli’s fashion show in Paris

“Kylie looks more like Marilyn Monroe in this dress than Kim [Kardashian] ever did in Marilyn’s dress,” one person wrote.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Kylie Jenner stole the show at Schiaparelli’s runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week. The famous reality star and businesswoman sat front row next to her friend Rosalia, proudly supporting her sister Kendall Jenner, who closed the show in a stunning red dress and Priscilla Presley-inspired hairstyle.

The 26-year-old makeup mogul had her own viral moment after stepping out in a dazzling dress, which many compared to the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress, not just for the garment, but also for the way Kylie exuded glamour and gracefully walked as she arrived at the event, posing for paparazzi photos and posting clips of the fashion moment on social media.

Kylie showed off her incredible figure in the now-viral silver gown and paired the look with clear heels and gold statement earrings. The ensemble also featured a perfectly placed keyhole cutout, with the reality star looking confident as she stepped out of the car and entered the show, while fans waited outside to catch a glimpse of the celebrities.

She completed the look with a soft glam makeup look and wore her hair in voluminous waves, sharing a series of videos on social media with different Lana Del Rey songs, solidifying the romantic moment after the show.

“Kylie looks more like Marilyn Monroe in this dress than Kim ever did in Marilyn’s dress,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “She knows she’s in her era.” Kylie showed her appreciation for Schiaparelli and creative director Daniel Roseberry, “What a dream,” she stated.

