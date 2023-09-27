Madonna’s children at Paris Fashion Week together: See Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie’s chic looks

Madonna’s children are showing their unbreakable bond. Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie proved that they are very close siblings, as they were photographed together attending the Saint Laurent runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The two oldest children of the iconic singer had all eyes on them, showing off their sophisticated looks and posing for the cameras. The pair wore matching all-black ensembles, with Rocco looking elegant and Lourdes exuding glamour.

The 26-year-old singer and model wore a black minidress featuring a knotted neckline, and paired the look with black strappy heels, styling her hair in a slicked-back bun and wearing gold hoop earrings.

Rocco wore a black striped dress coat paired with matching pants and a black shirt, completing the look with black shoes and his stylish mustache. The siblings are no strangers to runway shows, as last year the pair were joined by Madonna for the Tom Ford Spring 2023 show in New York City.

Madonna is known to be very close to her children. The celebrity family recently enjoyed a summer vacation together in Portugal, celebrating her 65th birthday, following a health scare. Madonna’s rumored boyfriend, Josh Popper, was present at the celebration, and the group also celebrated Rocco’s recent birthday.

©GettyImages



Rocco Ritchie, Madonna and Lourdes Leon at the Tom Ford fashion show - September 2022 New York Fashion Week

The singer celebrated another of her children’s birthday on September 26, wishing David Banda only the best on his 18th birthday. “You are growing into a truly remarkable human being! We are all so proud of you! You light up like the brightest star!” Madonna wrote, sharing a video of the party with their closest friends and family members in New York City.