Madonna celebrates her birthday in Lisbon with boyfriend and kids, including Lourdes and Rocco

Madonna is celebrating her birthday following a very eventful year, from news of her biopic to rescheduling her highly anticipated world tour and recovering from an unexpected health scare, the iconic singer continues to thrive in her personal life and her career, always sharing the most memorable moments with her kids.

The legendary musician is currently celebrating her 65th birthday, alongside her son Rocco Ritchie, who also celebrated his birthday on August 11. The family trip comes two months after news of her health struggles went public. Madonna seems to have made a full recovery, as she is now making the most out of her vacation in Lisbon, Portugal, spending some quality time with her closest friends, her rumored boyfriend, and her family.

Photos of their vacation were shared by one of Madonna’s friends while on their trip. Renowned artist Mert Alas took to Instagram to post all about their time in Lisbon, where Madonna enjoyed the warm weather and the beach, while her kids, Lourdes Leon and Rocco, went for a swim in the ocean.

©Mert Alas/Instagram



Lourdes Leon

Madonna’s rumored boyfriend, Josh Popper, was also present at the celebration. Back in February online users started to speculate about their relationship, after a photo of the singer and the boxing coach was shared on social media.

©Mert Alas/Instagram



Rocco Ritchie

It was reported by DailyMail that one of Madonna’s kids has been training with Josh, and might have introduced the pair, however, the singer has yet to confirm the romance. They also posed for a photo together at his NYC gym at the time, in which the singer can be seen grabbing his bicep, while the coach smiles for the camera.

©Mert Alas/Instagram



Madonna’s rumored boyfriend Josh Popper

Madonna recently shared a sweet message for Rocco just in time for his birthday. “From the day you were conceived, Life with You Has been an adventure,” she wrote. “You have made me worry— possibly more than any other person on the planet. But You have taken the road less traveled and that will make all the difference! Nothing gives me more Joy then to watch you grow as an artist!”

©Mert Alas/Instagram



Lourdes Leon and Mert Alas