Lourdes Leon shares sweet birthday tribute to mom Madonna amid recovery from health scare

Lourdes Leon is celebrating her mom’s 65th birthday. The iconic singer has seemingly made a full recovery following her recent health scare, with her kids being by her side at every moment of the difficult situation. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” the musician previously stated.

Now the 26-year-old model is sharing a sweet tribute, two months after news of the health scare went public. “Happy birthday momma with the iron grip,” Lourdes wrote on Instagram Stories, posting a throwback photo of Madonna holding her in her arms.

Last year Lourdes and Madonna were photographed together in Taormina, Sicily, where they celebrated her birthday, as well as her son Rocco’s birthday, which is on August 11. The celebrity family were all present for the celebration, including Mercy James, David Banda, and twins Estere and Stelle.

Back in 2021, Lourdes talked about her relationship with Madonna during an interview with Interview Magazine. “I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.’ Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you,” she said, explaining that there are no “handouts” in her family.

“My mom is very insistent on making me think about what I want to be known for beyond my looks,” Leon said. “That’s not what I want people to remember me by. It’s not real.” Further in the interview, she said that she “needed to be completely independent from [Madonna] as soon as I graduated high school,” as she felt “controlled” her “whole life.”