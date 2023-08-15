Madonna rescheduled dates for her highly-anticipated Celebration Tour

Madonna has exciting news for her fans. Despite an unforeseen bacterial infection, the unstoppable performer is now prepared to dazzle audiences again with her electrifying stage presence.

With unwavering determination and an unbreakable spirit, the legendary pop icon, has revealed the highly-anticipated rescheduled dates for her spectacular Celebration tour, now set to dazzle audiences in 2024.

This tour is set to be a genuine celebration of resilience, strength, and the lasting influence of music as her creative legacy continues to inspire generations.

The 64-year-old singer postponed the first leg of her Celebration world tour. She has announced that the North American portion of the tour will now start on January 8, 2024, in Massachusetts and end on April 21 in Mexico.

Unfortunately, a few of Madonna’s concert dates had to be canceled due to scheduling conflicts. These include the July 27 show in Tulsa, the December 22 performance in Nashville, the January 15 show in San Francisco, the January 18 concert in Las Vegas, and the January 20 show in Phoenix.

Madonna has also rescheduled her August 27 show at Madison Square Garden in New York City to December 2023 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, which was previously announced. Fans with tickets to the Madison Square Garden show can access an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets for the Barclays Center performance.

Ticketmaster will send affected purchasers a link and a code based on their earlier seat locations, and the advance sale begins on August 29 and runs through August 31. Fans with tickets to the postponed Crypto.com Arena show in Los Angeles will also use a similar system. All other tickets from the original shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

What led Madonna to the hospital

The famous singer known for “Like a Prayer” was eagerly preparing for her Celebration Tour and putting in long hours to perfect her performances. However, her intense rehearsals had a negative impact on her health and she ended up developing a severe bacterial infection over the weekend.

This required her to be hospitalized in the intensive care unit for several days. Despite this setback, sources close to Madonna shared with ET that she remained upbeat during rehearsals and was focused on refining her moves. As a night owl, she often stayed up until the early morning to ensure that every aspect of her upcoming tour was flawless.