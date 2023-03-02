Madonna’s new boyfriend after split from 23-year-old model: Who is he?

Madonna is giving love a chance! It seems the 64-year-old singer is ready for a new romantic relationship, and it’s none other than the boxing coach of one of her six children. The 29-year-old athlete, Josh Popper, is rumored to be her new boyfriend, after being spotted together at his New York City gym, Bredwinners.

It was reported by DailyMail that one of Madonna’s kids has been training with Josh, and might have introduced the pair, however the singer has yet to confirm the rumors. They also posed for a photo together at his NYC gym, in which the singer can be seen grabbing his bicep, while the coach smiles for the camera.

Madonna posted their encounter on Instagram Stories, and Josh posted a group photo, putting his arm around the singer. The new romance comes after it was announced that the musician ended her relationship with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, as he wanted to find someone closer to his own age, insiders revealed.

The model and the singer met last year during a photo shoot, right after Madonna had ended her relationship with 28-year-old backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams. The former couple dated for over 3 years.

Madonna’s new rumored boyfriend is also on his way to become a reality star, as he was recently featured in ‘Summer House.’ A close source to the singer revealed that she is “not broken-hearted” after her recent breakup, and it seems she might be ready to open her heart to her new beau.