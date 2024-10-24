Kylie Jenner says she was 'heartbroken' after the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson scandal

Kylie Jenner found herself in a tough spot in 2019 when her then-best friend, Jordyn Woods, kissed her sister Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. It was a dramatic and emotional situation, with Jenner being the last of her sisters to unfollow Woods.

© Getty Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner were always together before the scandal

Jenner's relationship with Woods became strained, and in her Elle November cover story, the 27-year-old reflected on that time, admitting she was “heartbroken.”

While it seemed like the family completely cut off Woods and threw her to the wolves of public backlash, Jenner clarified, “We’ve always tried to talk through things, so it’s never been a full cold-turkey cut-off; it was needed distance.”

This distance forced Jenner to face things without Woods, who had been “attached at the hip” to her. “Anytime something happened, good or bad, and I needed to call someone, it would always be her. To lose that person felt really lonely, but I had to go through that,” she shared.

Jenner said she learned and grew from the experience, gaining independence. “I think that in order for us both to grow, she needed to spread her wings and do what she needed to do as well,” she continued.

© Getty Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods attend the Jonathan Simkhai fashion show during September 2016

Though Woods faced intense public scrutiny after the scandal, many started shifting the blame to Thompson, especially after he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in December 2021, all while Khloé was expecting their son Tatum via surrogate.

© GettyImages

In a November 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Thompson even apologized to Jenner. “You were affected most by the situation with losing a sister, basically, you know. You lost Jordyn who’s a big part of your life, ‘cause I mean, like, I know how much she meant to your life,” he told her.

“Your guys’ connection was, you know, you guys were two peas in a pod. So the fact I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart made it tough for you and Khloé," Thompson continued.

It wasn't until July 2023 that Woods and Jenner were spotted together again grabbing dinner. Last month they reunited again on TikTok, using an audio clip of Kim Kardashian saying, “Did you miss us? ‘Cause we missed you.” The video quickly went viral.

As for how often they talk these days, Kylie revealed in a May episode of The Kardashians that they “talk once a month.”