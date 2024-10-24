Rob Lowe reveals ‘Brat Pack’ romance with Demi Moore and sequel plans

Rob Lowe is kissing and telling! But he waited decades to do it. The actor recently revealed that he and Demi Moore had a brief fling back in the 1980s when they were part of the iconic “Brat Pack.”

© Getty Demi Moore in a daze as Rob Lowe looks at her in a scene from the film 'About Last Night...' 1986.

The "Brat Pack" was a group of young actors in the 1980s who starred in coming-of-age films like The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire. Its core members included Lowe, Moore, Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall, and Andrew McCarthy.

During Tuesday’s episode of Kelly Ripa’s podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, Ripa got straight to the point, asking, “Did you have a crush on her? Did you guys ever date? Did you all date each other? Was it like, just — was it a big romp?”

The 60-year-old played along, joking that it was a “big, big sex orgy” among the St. Elmo’s Fire cast before confirming, “I mean, Demi and I briefly — I’m not telling tales out of school — we briefly had a thing."

© TriStar Pictures/Getty Images Demi Moore and Rob Lowe try to build a relationship on a one night stand in a scene from the film 'About Last Night...', 1986.

”Look, anytime you put young 20-something men and women together, hookups are inevitable. I don’t think that has changed," Lowe admitted.

While Lowe and Moore clearly didn't work out, the actress did start dating her costar Estevez in 1985, and they were engaged with plans to marry on December 6, 1986. They had even sent wedding invitations, but Moore called off the engagement when she found out he cheated on her with an ex-girlfriend, getting her pregnant.

She went on to find love with Bruce Willis, with Lowe reminiscing, “And then Emilio and Demi, I think, were engaged, and then we all were at her wedding to Bruce,” Lowe said, calling it the “biggest wedding I had ever been to up until then.”

Moore's marriage to Willis ended with divorce in 2000, and she is living a single life after welcoming three daughters together: Rumer, 36, Tallulah, 30, and Scout, 33. Lowe has been married to Sheryl Berkoff, 63, since 1991 and they share sons John Owen Lowe, 28, and Matthew Edward Lowe, 31.

© Getty The castmates have remained friends and reunited at events over the years

Decades later, Lowe says he still keeps in touch with Moore, and they are in a group chat exploring a possible St. Elmo’s Fire sequel. According to the star, the entire case is on board. “It’s going a little more slowly than I would have liked, but that’s a good thing because we’re trying to find the right writer and the right story," he shared.

© Getty The cast of 'St. Elmo's Fire', directed by Joel Schumacher, 1985. Left to right: Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy.

The Dog Gone star says he thinks the theme of St. Elmo’s Fire today is "it’s never too late for happiness." “You know, because our kids are out of school, and maybe some of us have been divorced… all the things that you deal with as you get to our ages. This is an opportunity to explore those themes with characters that people know and love," he continued.