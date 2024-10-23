Bianca Censori and ‘Old Kanye’ spotted in Tokyo amid divorce confusion

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have fans puzzled about the status of their relationship after reports began circulating that they were divorcing. Two weeks after rumors of trouble in paradise, the couple has been spending time in Japan.

On October 22, they were spotted in Tokyo doing some night shopping at Dover Street Market in Ginza. The architect seems to be growing out her hair, which is now back to brunette. It looked like she might have been wearing some extensions as well.

Censori wore another bold outfit that was revealing but somewhat conservative compared to some of her previous looks. She sported a black halter top with an open back, tiny black shorts with black tights underneath, and a headband.

West's look was also different—yet familiar. Photos and videos of the rapper during their night out in Tokyo have gone viral on social media, with fans saying he looks like the "Old Kanye" from 2016.

Ye and Bianca's Divorce Speculation

News that the couple could be on the road to divorce broke on October 7. TMZ reported at the time that they were telling people they had broken up a few weeks earlier and that Bianca was planning to return to her native Australia to spend time with her family.

There have been reports that Censori's family and friends were concerned about the relationship, especially after the water taxi incident in Italy, so they were likely relieved. However, just days later the couple was spotted back together, refuting the breakup claims. A source told DailyMail that her parents are "shocked by what they're seeing – they feel tricked because Bianca told them she was getting ready to leave" and "feel that she is being controlled.”

A second insider told the outlet, "Bianca’s family feels very confused right now. Her sister just spent time with her in LA, and she saw firsthand how dysfunctional Bianca’s marriage is." "When she went back home, she told everyone that she couldn’t take it anymore, then suddenly, she is back in Japan and loving up on Kanye," they continued.

It was also said that the rapper "plans to live in Tokyo and divorce Bianca." So, while it doesn't seem like they are divorcing at the moment, Kanye may be living in Tokyo for the near future.