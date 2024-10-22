North West gifts Kim Kardashian a "Skibidi Toilet" diamond necklace

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 44th birthday yesterday and was showered with social media shoutouts, love, flowers, and presents. One special and hilarious gift came from her 11-year-old daughter North West, who she shares with ex-husband Ye. On Monday, the billionaire shared a video of a diamond necklace with a silver plate that says "Skibiti Toilet."

"Okay, North got me this diamond necklace that says Skibidi Toilet. Wow," Kim said, holding back a laugh. "And, 'Love, North,'" the proud gift giver chimed in, explaining "because you love Skibidi Toilet." "I do?" a confused Kim responded.

What is Skibidi Toilet?

There are many questions surrounding the gift, like how North bought and engraved a diamond necklace that said "Skibidi Toilet" for her mom without her finding out, and what in the world is "Skibidi Toilet?" but there are answers to the second question.

Skibidi Toilet is a viral machinima web series created by Alexey Gerasimov, and released on YouTube by his channel DaFuq!?Boom!. The series, made with Source Filmmaker, follows the Skibidi Toilets, led by "G-Toilet," as they wage war against an alliance of Cameramen, Speakermen, and TV-headed humanoids.

The series debuted in February 2023 and is especially popular with Generation Alpha. It's become a major internet meme, and Michael Bay and Adam Goodman are even in the works of developing it into a film and TV franchise.

So, it may be super random, but Kim's new chain would be a hit with the younger generation. North may even end up stealing it for herself if it doesn't end up becoming one of the Skim founder's go-to everyday pieces.

Along with the diamond necklace, North, who recently wore a matching fur look with her, arranged for balloon decorations of Kim's face at the house. Kim shared a video of them around the house with a proud North explaining she got them made for her.

Happy birthday Kim!