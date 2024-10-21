Ivanka Trump celebrates Kim Kardashian’s Birthday and their decade-long friendship

Kim Kardashian is a household name and one of the most recognized faces worldwide. She’s turned her style, luxury lifestyle, family, and personal moments into pop culture staples, thanks to the hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which catapulted her to stardom. So, when she celebrated her 44th birthday this Monday, the entrepreneur was showered with heartfelt messages from loved ones—including her famous sisters and, of course, one of her closest friends, Ivanka Trump.

The fellow socialite and political figure sent a sweet message to her friend through her Instagram stories, in which she shared a gallery of photos that captured their years of friendship.

© © IG: @vankatrump

“Happy Birthday, Kim Kardashian! Your incredible spirit, huge heart, great sense of humor, and unstoppable drive inspire everyone around you,” Ivanka wrote alongside a picture of the two at a gala event.

© © IG: @vankatrump Ivanka Trump posts sweet message for Kim Kardashian’s Birthday

She added, “You are a kind and caring friend,” reflecting on the special moments they’ve shared. Ivanka also posted a candid photo of the two during a more casual and relaxed moment, both smiling while out together.

© © IG: @vankatrump BFF's! Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian

Ivanka also featured a photo that showed Kim’s ability to handle serious situations, particularly when it comes to political matters, where both have proven they can tackle important issues.

© © IG: @vankatrump Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump

Happy about the friendship they’ve cultivated for more than a decade, Ivanka added: “Here’s to celebrating you today and always!” She concluded her message with a special photo from Kim’s birthday celebration last year, where the two posed alongside other celebrity friends, Lydia Kives, Lauren Sánchez, and Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen.

© © IG: @vankatrump Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, and their friends: Lydia Kives, Lauren Sánchez, and Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen.

Kris Jenner's motherly love on Kim's Birthday

Just like Ivanka, Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, dedicated a heartfelt post to celebrate her daughter’s 44th birthday. Overjoyed, she shared several photos from her family album, showing Kim as a young girl.

© © IG: @krisjenner Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian

“Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!! You truly are a light to everyone who knows you,” Kris wrote alongside the adorable images.

With a mix of current and childhood photos of Kim, Kris continued: “Your strength and determination are unmatched, and the way you constantly fight for those who need your help and give your energy and love to everyone around you is remarkable.”

© © IG: @krisjenner Kim Kardashian as a child

“I am so proud of you every single day. You are the most incredible mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. You are such a big part of my heart, and I treasure every precious memory we’ve made together,” added the Momager.

© © IG: @krisjenner Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian

Kris concluded: “You bring me so much happiness and joy, and I love you beyond measure, my beautiful daughter. I love you 💕.”