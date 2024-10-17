Kim Kardashian and North West wear matching fur outfits as they grab dinner

Kim Kardashian and North West have shown there's no age limit to twinning. The pair was spotted out in Malibu while wearing matching fur outfits. While both featured fur prominently, the looks also allowed them to express their styles.

© GrosbyGroup Kim Kardashian and North West in Malibu

Kim and North were photographed on their way to Nobu, one of the most popular restaurants in Malibu and a celebrity hot spot. Kim wore a long brown fur coat that she paired with nude heels and a matching Louis Vuitton purse. She had her hair styled in a bun and wore some jewelry to compliment the look.

North wore a brown fur hat that she paired with a black t-shirt with Tyler The Creator's face printed on it. She rounded out the look with what looked like a white tutu, and some cargo pants. She accessorized the outfit with a large golden cross jewelry, and some bracelets and necklaces.

© GrosbyGroup Kim Kardashian and North West in Malibu

North and Kim's viral Interview

Earlier this week North and Kim were the subjects of Interview's most recent issue. Mother and daughter spoke for the publication, with North starring on the magazine's cover for the first time.

In the conversation, she revealed some of her favorite artists and style icons. “Not in order, but Tyler, the Creator; Yuno Miles, and Nicki Minaj,” she said.

North also revealed that she believes in God, as her father Kanye West does. “Spread the gospel. Tell them about God and how problems get solved if they follow his word and his way," she said.

She also shared her thoughts on the paparazzi, which are mostly annoying, except when she's wearing a good fit. "I like taking pictures of myself, but I don’t like when paparazzi do. When I just woke up and there’s so much paparazzi, I’m like, 'Yo, I’m going to sue you.' If I’m ready, if I’m not tired, if my outfit’s good, I’m like, 'Okay, I could take a picture.'"