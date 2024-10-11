North West reveals what Kim Kardashian cooks at home: 'How is my cooking?'

North West is sharing a glimpse into her family life with her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her dad, Kanye West. The 11-year-old member of the celebrity family is sharing her thoughts during her recent conversation with her mom, as part of her cover for Interview magazine.

The mother-daughter duo had a lot of fun during the interview, where she talked about her life at home and the media attention. "Do you like being on camera?" Kim asked, to which she responded, I like taking pictures of myself, but I don’t like when paparazzi do."

"When I just woke up and there’s so much paparazzi, I’m like, “Yo, I’m going to sue you.” If I’m ready, if I’m not tired, if my outfit’s good, I’m like, “Okay, I could take a picture,” she added.

© Kevin Mazur Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"

North also talked about Kim's cooking skills, revealing that she rarely cooks. "Okay, serious question. How is my cooking?" Kim asked. "You haven’t cooked for us in a long time. Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago," North said, adding that the last meal she cooked was Mac and cheese.

© Allen Berezovsky Kim Kardashian and North West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors

"And fried chicken and cornbread. I’m a one-trick pony. Is that one meal good?" Kim continued to ask. "It’s good. It’s just that you’re really good at making me cucumbers and salt," North concluded, also explaining that she loves grilled onions.

© Stefanie Keenan Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

North looked back on a special moment with Kanye during their recent trip to Europe. "What was the best day of your life?" Kim asked. "Maybe in Italy with Dad," North explained.

"It was just us and my siblings, and that’s when I really brought them close to god, because we had this house and there was these devil statues, and I was like, “Mm-mm, mm-mm, no, girl.” I was like, “We got to pray.” So then I taught Chi and Psalm and Saint how to pray. God really did his thing after."