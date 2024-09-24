Kim Kardashian’s co-parenting rules with Kanye West while traveling with Bianca Censori: ‘There is a very tight schedule’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have done a great job co-parenting following their divorce in November 2022 after their 8-year marriage. The pair share four kids, Chicago, North, Psalm, and Saint, and their two celebrity parents are known for traveling around the world while keeping a tight schedule.

Most recently, the rapper was spotted in Asia doing multiple listening parties, where he traveled with his wife, Bianca Censori, and his kids. The famous Kardashian also seems to have an amicable relationship with the Australian architect, as they were previously seen sitting together at one of Kanye's shows.

© Grosby Group Kanye West and Bianca Censori are enjoying a blended family vacation, taking his kids to South Korea for his latest "Vultures 2" listening event.

Kim is known to be a proud mom and she has shown that she is always keeping an eye on their kids and their schedule. Now, an insider has revealed to The Sun details about their co-parenting arrangements while he travels with Bianca.

© Instagram

"Kim never lets the kids go away with Kanye without trusted nannies and her own security," the insider said. "There is a very tight schedule - what time they go to bed, what they eat, when they eat, how much sugar they have. Exactly where they go and how crowded those places are," they explained to the publication.

© Grosby Group Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted departing a movie theater after a date night.

The source went on to say that the rapper is "against her putting the kids on the family reality show and on TikTok," but he likes to have them "on stage" with him. When it comes to Bianca's relationship with the kids, she has previously been photographed spending quality time with North West at Disneyland and during their latest trips this year to Tokyo, Paris, and Los Angeles.