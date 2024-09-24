What Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian's divorce will have in common

We are in the midst of a Bennifer 2.0 divorce, and it's all eyes on the former couple as they mediate after reportedly not signing a prenup when they said "I do" two years ago. News of the financial journey ahead of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked fans, but they reportedly have a big powerhouse helping them figure it all out - famed celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser. Wasser has been behind several high-power divorces, including two out of three of Kim Kardashians.

© Grosby Group Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited earlier this month but the divorce is still in motion

According to TMZ insiders, the couple has hired Wasser and she has been working with them for months. The outlet shared photos of the high power attorney at their WeHo office building on Monday morning. Bennifer has separate offices there, and it's reportedly become their new base as they figure out the situation.

Since they reportedly don't have a prenup, per Califonia law, whatever earnings or profit they made the last two years are community property. Meaning anything after they eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022.

TMZ notes that Affleck's production company, Artists Equity, which he founded with Matt Damon in November 2022, is one of the topics of discussion as they have to "agree on what, if anything," the singer gets from future projects the company produces.

They've both been incredibly busy with work, and the numbers they are discussing are likely in the millions. The singer and actress released "Shotgun Wedding," "The Mother," "This Is Me … Now" and "Atlas" and launched her ready-made cocktail brand, Delola. Affleck directed and starred in "Air," recently wrapped production on “The Accountant 2", starred in “Hypnotic” and produced “The Instigators."

Laura Wasser's celebrity profile

© Getty Laura Wasser's celebrity clientele list is impressive

Wasser is a family law attorney at the Los Angeles firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles, and also represented Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie, Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner, Johnny Depp, Ryan Reynolds, Christina Aguilera, Hilary Duff, and more.

She has opened up about her rates in the past, telling The New Yorker in 2022 that she charges $1000 an hour. A piece of advice she gives to divorcing spouses is to mediate and move on. “I see a lot of breadwinners, especially women, resentful that they have to write a check every month. It is what it is,” she shared. “Try not to live in that resentment. Instead of staying in the anger, this is the next chance for you to be who you are.”