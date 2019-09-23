Take a deep dive into Kylie Jenner's mega-mansion empire!

Keeping up with the Kardashians may as well be called Keeping up with Kylie Jenner! The youngest self-made billionaire has continuously broken the limits of fashion, real estate and beauty.

The youngest Jenner has several properties she gets to call home and moreover, she has proven she is something of a real state genius! The A-lister has bounced around some of the most exclusive California neighborhoods flipping houses, sitting on properties while the prices sky-rocketed and re-modeling others to her liking in order to scale up the prices.

While Kylie grew up on Keeping up with the Kardashians and of course, some of her wealth can be attributed to the show, the gal is an all around boss-lady who knows how to flip money and homes. The star boasts 146m followers on social media, has her own YouTube channel with 6.22m followers and her ultra-popular make-up brand, Kylie Cosmetics, continues to thrive.

Kylie bought her first mansion when she was just 17-years-old. She purchased a 4,851-square-foot-home for the relatively conservative price of $2.7 million which she flipped and sold for $3.15 million to entrepreneur Nikki Eslami. But as anyone knows, you do not let go of a good thing until you’ve found better so the year before selling her first home, Kylie bought her first Hidden Hills crib for $6.3m.

This Hidden Hills mini-mansion boasts 7,000 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms a home theater, a four car garage and of course, a pool… just your normal 18-year-old pad, don’t you think? This second home was sold for $6.7m, making Kylie go above breaking even by making a profit with the exchange!

In August 2016 Kylie bought the 5,514-square-foot home that sat next to her previous one - but let’s pause for a second… what was Kylie up to in 2016? Well, in 2016 Kylie Cosmetics BECAME Kylie cosmetics. For those of you who lost track, Kylie Cosmetics used to be Kylie’s Lip Kits, and the star’s investment on the 5,514-square foot property was her first attempt at a home office. But once Jenner stepped into the house she quickly changed her mind and put it up for sale just five months later… leaving with $1million in profit.

After racking up the millions in real estate, flipping queen Kylie bought the home she seems to love… her third Hidden Hills estate. This one cost her a hefty $12million, is 13,200 square-square-feet and sits on 1.4 acres of land. In 2018 Kylie was feeling the need for a new purchase, so her and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott bought their joint abode. The Travis-Jenner $13.45 million mansion is Jenner’s priciest purchase to date, although they reportedly split the price since this is their family home and where Stormi Webster lives.

Well Kylie, we know you are all set with Kylie Cosmetics, your millions of followers, sponsorships, cover magazines and everything else in between, but if you opt for a career change, we are pretty sure that the real estate business will gladly take you under their wing!