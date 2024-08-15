Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, and his wife Luciana touch down in Australia via private jet

It looks like Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth are on another vacation together again. The long-time famous friends were spotted touching down earlier this week in Sydney, Australia, arriving on a private jet.

Matt Damon and wife Luciana exit the private plane

Damon was spotted exiting the jet with his wife Luciana Barroso, who he has been vacationing with this summer, spending time in Europe last month, at one point meeting up in Copenhagen with Bradley Cooper.

Chris Hemsworth's wife was not with him but her brother was

Hemsworth's friend and personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, and his brother-in-law, filmmaker Christian Prieto, were also aboard the plane. Elsa Pataky did not appear to be with the group but could have already been in the country, considering the couple lives in Byron Bay.

Chris and Elsa are long time friends with Matt and Luciana

They went their separate ways but met back up later for a late evening meal at Totti's in Bondi Beach.

Matt Damon catches up with Chris Hemsworth for a late evening meal at Totti's in Bondi Beach

The Hollywood stars, joined by friends, enjoyed dinner at the popular Sydney restaurant

"Bad luck" in Australia

The group has vacationed in Australia together in the past, but Damon has joked that it's "bad luck" whenever they go there.

In a 2017 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, he explained, “I stepped on a snake the last time I was there — an eight-foot python. “I was getting out of a car — that’s how many things in Australia are crazy — in a neighborhood that was bordering an area with trees going down to the beach. We were going to the beach, and we were going to hike down this little trail, and I got out of the car, and I stepped on something that felt like a giant piece of wood," he said. Another time they went, "My daughter Stella got stung by a jellyfish," the Bourne Identity star explained.

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth's friendship

The Hollywood actors are long-time friends and have been vacationing with each other for years. Last year, they were spotted smoking cigars, dancing, and having fun on the Greek Island of Mykonos.

© Stefanie Keenan/VF24 Matt Damon, Luciana Damon, Elsa Pataky, and Chris Hemsworth attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Pataky revealed that the group met thanks to mutual friends, who introduced them after learning that Hemsworth was a fan of Damon. “Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife, I’m even more of a fan of his wife,” Pataky said in an interview with PEOPLE.

“They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do with our kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you," she added.

Earlier this year, in March, they showed just how close they are when Hemsworth got a tattoo before the Academy Awards. He hilariously held Damon's hand for support in an Instagram post by the tattoo artist Corina Weikl.