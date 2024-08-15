Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos stop by The Vatican to get the Pope's blessing

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos took a break from their European vacation to make a special visit. Today, Sanchez shared the news of her and Bezos meeting with Pope Francis, with the two stopping by the Vatican for a private meeting.

Sanchez shared the news on her Instagram, where she shared some photos of the special moment. She wore a navy suit made up of a long skirt and a jacket, and styled her hair in a high bun, giving it an elegant edge. Bezos wore a black suit with a white button up and a matching black tie. The post featured three images, capturing the handshakes and their chat. Sanchez also shared a photo alongside the Pope, with the two smiling for the camera.

She summarized her meeting in the caption, sharing the moment's importance with her followers. "It was an honor for Jeff and me to spend time with His Holiness, @franciscus at his home in the Vatican," she wrote.

"His wisdom, warmth, and humor were deeply touching. He reminded us not to take life too seriously, a simple yet powerful reminder to keep lightness in our hearts," she continued, clearly moved by the Pope.

© SOPA Images Pope Francis

Sanchez and Bezos' passion for climate action

Sanchez revealed that the meeting was organized to discuss climate action, a topic that matters greatly to Sanchez, Bezos, and the Pope, who's previously spoken up about climate change's consequences and the importance of taking the appropriate actions.

"We also discussed the urgent need for climate action, something he’s passionate about, as are all of us at the Bezos Earth Fund. His belief in finding beauty and meaning in everything we do resonated deeply with me. I love that he encourages priests to read poetry and literature to stay connected with the human spirit. Grateful for this incredible blessing and the gentle wisdom he shared with us," she concluded.