Lauren Sanchez and her son go skydiving with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Lauren Sanchez is up for some adventure. The media personality and pilot shared a video of what she's been doing this summer, which includes plenty of stunning views and relaxation alongside piloting a helicopter to facilitate a skydiving session for her son and Orlando Bloom.

In a video shared on Instagram, Sanchez recorded the adventure, showing her son Nikko Gonzalez and Bloom as they nervously boarded the helicopter. Sanchez recorded herself in the pilot's seat, confidently maneuvering the aircraft. At one point in the clip, Nikko and Bloom talk each other up as they prepare to jump off the helicopter.

"I guess you could call me a helicopter mom," Sanchez captioned the post, which caused all manner of excitement from her followers. "Ugh I love you!!!!" wrote Khloe Kardashian, adding various helicopter emojis. Katy Perry, who's been traveling with Sanchez and her family, also dropped a comment in the post, adding various heart and infinity emojis.

Perry and Bloom's adventure at sea

A couple of days later, Perry shared some of her adventures on her Instagram. In a post, Perry shared some photos and a video of herself and Bloom diving into the ocean from a helicopter. The photos show the two holding onto each other's hands as they make the jump, while the video provides a fuller picture of that moment, with the two looking into each other's eyes as they begin the countdown for the jump.

"Like the stars are in the sky You and I will find each other In every single life," Perry captioned the post, quoting her new song "Lifetimes."

The couple has been spending the past couple of days traveling with Sanchez and Jeff Bezos. They've been photographed enjoying locations like Croatia and Italy alongside friends like Usher and Leonardo DiCaprio.