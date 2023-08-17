Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom are vacationing together in Croatia

If you combine glamour, wealth, and star power, you will get Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Usher hanging out together in a European escapade. This assembly of notable figures embarked on a captivating retreat that unfolded against the picturesque backdrop of Dubrovnik, Croatia.

These personalities took to the city with elegance and exclusivity, strolling along Dubrovnik’s bustling main street. The contemporary presence of these international icons graced the streets that have witnessed centuries of history.

The group went on a boat journey on the serene waters of the Adriatic Sea. Perry, Bloom, Bezos, Sanchez, and their companions had an exclusive adventure as they sailed on the azure waves.

The group’s sense of style was just as captivating as their surroundings

Katy Perry, 38, radiated grace in a long-sleeved white dress, mirroring the youthful charm of her partner Orlando Bloom, 46, who chose a white T-shirt paired with a cream unbuttoned shirt and shorts.

Jeff Bezos opted for a serene blue tee coupled with white pants. His fiancée, Lauren, effortlessly stylish, caught the eye in a vibrant green maxi skirt complemented by a sleek black tank top.

Adding to the harmony of the ensemble, the 44-year-old singer Usher showcased his vivacity in a lively, multicolored button-up shirt that paired seamlessly with white trousers.

This star-studded outing comes after Jeff and Lauren welcomed aboard their luxurious cruiser BBFs Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.

The couple, who reportedly got engaged earlier this year after four years of going public with their romance, joined the pair onboard for lunch, while wearing white attires and sailing in Capri. Jeff and Lauren also took time alone to embrace each other and share a few kisses.