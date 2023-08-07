Lauren Sanchez shares more glamorous photos in all white

It’s all eyes on Lauren Sanchez, with the world interested in any details about her upcoming wedding to Jeff Bezos. The couple reportedly engaged in May and celebrated their engagement party last Wednesday aboard the Amazon founder’s $500 million superyacht on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. The Emmy award-winning journalist has been sharing photos from what looks like the party, that included Kris Jenner, and on Monday, she shared more glamorous moments.

In the photos, Sanchez is wearing a white robe while enjoying an espresso martini. She had two professionals getting her party perfect, doing her hair and makeup. They made sure her whole body was shimmering to perfection. “Swipe to see why we have so much fun in glam,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple has not publicly confirmed their engagement, but she’s been happily rocking the estimated 2.5 million ring the billionaire blessed her finger with. While she has been private about any details regarding the wedding, she does share a look into her life. On Sunday, she shared a filter and makeup-free selfie in a sports bra and leggings. “It’s a beautiful Sunday,” she wrote over the photo.

©Lauren Sanchez





The pilot looked toned and happy smiling in the photo. She confirmed it was a makeup and filter free selfie in follow up post, thanking her recent facial.

WHEN IS THE WEDDING?

Fans can’t wait to see what Sanchez and Bezos’ wedding will look like, especially with the amount of wealth they have at their fingertips. But we may have to wait some time. A source told People,the couple is not planning the wedding yet. “They’re still just enjoying the engagement,” the source said. They also confirmed that they had the engagement party saying “they had an amazing time with close friends.”

