Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy a bike ride with Emme Muñiz

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making the most of their summer. The couple is currently in Hamptons, New York, and they have been enjoying time together as a blended family. This week JLo, Affleck, and Emme Muñiz, who she shares with Marc Anthony, were spotted on a bike ride.

The blended family has been spending time in the Hamptons

At some point in the ride, Emme ditched the bike and hopped on their stepdad’s, riding his pegs.

They all looked casual for their fun in the sun, with JLo wearing a green jumpsuit. The Air star and director wore a black t-shirt, jeans, and black and white Nike Dunks.

The teen wore a Colorado t-shirt, denim shorts, and white Converse. Although Emme’s twin brother Maximilian David Muñiz was not along on the bike ride, he was photographed in the Haptoms with the couple. It seems Ben’s children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, stayed on the west coast with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

JLo’s special gift for Ben from the Hamptons

Their visit to the Hamptons comes after a fabulous celebration for JLo’s 54th birthday at their newly acquired mansion in Beverly Hills. Affleck hosted the party, and it looked like a blast, with the Selena star even dancing on top of a table.

Although Affleck’s birthday is August 15, JLo, got her husband a gift. The couple stumbled upon Flying Point Surf & Sport, where JLo couldn’t help but buy him a shirt that read: “WOKE UP SEXY AS HELL AGAIN.”

The store shared a photo of Lopez on their Instagram along with the shirt. “Surprise visit from two of our favorites… @JLo and Ben Affleck.”

As for where the couple is staying while on vacation? Lopez has a lavish estate in the upscale area located on the eastern end of Long Island. In 2013, she reportedly bought a $10 million estate in Water Mill. The 8,659-square-foot summer home sits on three acres of land and has eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a theatre, pool, sauna, and steam room.