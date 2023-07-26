Jennifer Lopez dances on a table and wears two stunning birthday looks: See Pics

Jennifer Lopez just turned 54! The Hollywood star is celebrating her birthday with her closest friends and family members, wearing not one but two outfits. The actress looked stunning in a backless metallic dress, which was the perfect choice for her birthday dinner, as she revealed that her alter ego Lola made an appearance as she shared her joy with her loved ones.

“Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play…” Jennifer wrote on social media, sharing the moment she decided to dance on the table during the festivities, with the guests clapping and cheering. She was all smiles posing and showing the dress, which she paired with a diamond bracelet and matching earrings adorned with emeralds. Jennifer also wore statement rings and wore her hair in a half-up half-down ponytail.

The singer celebrated with one of her Delola cocktails as she showed her glamorous makeup look. Jennifer also celebrated by the pool, changing into a black Valentino bikini with a green and white pattern, showing her incredible figure and accessorizing the look with gold earrings, chunky bracelets, and a diamond chain around her neck.

Jennifer shared another photo wearing a black fedora and a black and white kaftan, rocking a smokey eye, and enjoying the special day with her friends. Many of her celebrity friends took to Instagram to share some sweet words, including fellow actress Salma Hayek, who posted a throwback with Jennifer, Ben Affleck, Susan Sarandon, Gael García Bernal, Ed Limato, and more stars.

“Last night, out of the blue, I found this picture. I guess it meant I had to share it on your special day. It made me think back to a time when they said we wouldn’t make it. Then they said we wouldn’t last,” Salma wrote. “Keep shining chica and keep enjoying every second of it!”