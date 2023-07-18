Jennifer Lopez celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleckuniquely and romantically. The superstar decided to share the heartfelt lyrics of her latest song, “Midnight Trip to Vegas,” in a rare edition of her newsletter, “On the JLo.”

The song pays homage to their spontaneous Sin City wedding, and a touching video featured in the post shows Jennifer singing the lyrics makeup-free to show her purest self.

Jennifer Lopez honors Ben Affleck with makeup-free rendition of ‘Midnight Trip to Vegas’

The verse she sings recounts the moment they decided to tie the knot in Las Vegas, beautifully capturing the essence of their love with the lyrics “Then you whispered in my ear / Said let’s get out of here / We can disappear tonight,” says Lopez. “What about a / Midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing,” she continues.

Continuing with heartfelt emotion, Jennifer’s song paints a picture of a magical journey together, expressing, “Midnight trip to Vegas / Both our hearts are racin’ / I’ll pick you up late / We don’t have to wait / Yeah let’s do something crazy.”

This enchanting musical creation, “Midnight Trip to Vegas,” offers fans a sneak peek into Jennifer’s highly anticipated upcoming album, “This is Me... Now,” a follow-up to her 2002 album “This Is Me...Then,” inspired by her relationship with the actor.

The singer, actress, and businesswoman also revealed the tracklist, featuring a song titled “Dear Ben pt. ll,” further affirming the significance of their love story in her life.

She also unveiled intimate details of their charming Little White Chapel ceremony in the “On the JLo” newsletter, dated July 17, 2022. Jennifer shared heartfelt moments of how they barely made it to the chapel before midnight, and the chapel staff graciously allowed them a few extra minutes to take pictures with a pink Cadillac convertible, once owned by the legendary Elvis Presley.

In her heartwarming narrative, Jennifer described wearing “a dress from an old movie” as they exchanged vows in the quaint chapel, sealing their commitment with rings they will cherish forever.

Beyond the musical celebrations, Jennifer and Ben commemorated their anniversary with a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi, where Jennifer wore a bridal white Valentino minidress. During the day, they enjoyed a joyful Sunday brunch with Jennifer’s twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s son, Samuel, creating lasting memories as a blended family.