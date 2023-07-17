The Afflecks eloped in Las Vegas, and a month later they tied the knot surrounded by all their loved ones. The happy couple, which rekindled their relationship in 2021, married for the second time in the actor’s multimillion-dollar compound in Riceboro, Georgia. This estate was supposed to host Affleck and Lopez’s wedding 20 years ago.

Lopez sported a 20-foot veil, which all five of their children helped carry on a walkway leading into the house post-ceremony. The gorgeous dress, designed by Ralph Lauren, featured a cut-out back and curve-hugging silhouette, short sleeves and a long, ruffled train.



After their nuptials, the couple was followed down the aisle by close friends and family. Standing by Lopez were her twins, Emme and Max, 14, whom she had with Marc Anthony. Walking with Affleck were Ben’s three kids from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11.