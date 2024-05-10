Paris Jackson becomes a pet parent: see her furry child!

Paris Jackson is a proud cat mom! The daughter of Michael Jackson is currently filming One Spoon of Chocolate, and on Friday, May 10, she introduced her new furry friend.



©Paris Jackson



Paris introduced her new cat on Friday

The 26-year-old artist shared a selfie-style video on Instagram with her 4.6 million followers on Instagram. “I’ve been out here filming, and I got a cat,” she said with a shrug before excitingly saying, “I got a cat! I got a cat!”



©Paris Jackson



The orange cat appears to be very fluffy and just got a haircut

She went on to share some adorable snaps of the cat, which appears to still be a kitten. It looks like it just had a haircut and is very fluffy. It also had giant paws, so it might grow up to be very big.



©Paris Jackson



The duo look happy to be with eachother

Paris looked happy and excited about this new venture of her life. As for the cat, it has quite an adventure ahead of it. It will have to travel back to California after she wraps. Thankfully it will have a beautiful mansion in Hollywood to call home.

Paris’ new film

The singer started her acting career in 2017 starring as “Rachel” in Star. She went on to star as “Nelly” in Gringo (2018) and Becky in Scream: The TV Series. She returned to the screen in The Space Between (2021), American Horror Stories (2021), Habit (2021), Sex Appeal (2022), and Swarm (2023).

Her next project, One Spoon of Chocolate co-stars Shameik Moore and is directed and written by the rapper RZA. The film began production in Atlanta, with the story following a military ex-con who moves into a small town where he finds love, danger, and more.

It also stars RJ Cyler, Harry Goodwins, Johnell Young, Michael Harney, Rockmond Dunbar, E’myri Crutchfield, Blair Underwood, among others.