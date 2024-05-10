32nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals©GettyImages
MAMA PARIS

Paris Jackson becomes a pet parent: see her furry child!

The furry feline is too cute

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Paris Jackson is a proud cat mom! The daughter of Michael Jackson is currently filming One Spoon of Chocolate, and on Friday, May 10, she introduced her new furry friend.

Paris Jackson©Paris Jackson
Paris introduced her new cat on Friday

The 26-year-old artist shared a selfie-style video on Instagram with her 4.6 million followers on Instagram. “I’ve been out here filming, and I got a cat,” she said with a shrug before excitingly saying, “I got a cat! I got a cat!”

Paris Jackson©Paris Jackson
The orange cat appears to be very fluffy and just got a haircut
RELATED:

Salma Hayek meditates with her pet owl on her head and a Janis Joplin t-shirt

Does your dog know when you’re drunk?

Sofia Vergara introduces her new puppy Amore, after giving full custody of Bubbles to Joe Manganiello


She went on to share some adorable snaps of the cat, which appears to still be a kitten. It looks like it just had a haircut and is very fluffy. It also had giant paws, so it might grow up to be very big.

Paris Jackson©Paris Jackson
The duo look happy to be with eachother

Paris looked happy and excited about this new venture of her life. As for the cat, it has quite an adventure ahead of it. It will have to travel back to California after she wraps. Thankfully it will have a beautiful mansion in Hollywood to call home.

Paris’ new film

The singer started her acting career in 2017 starring as “Rachel” in Star. She went on to star as “Nelly” in Gringo (2018) and Becky in Scream: The TV Series. She returned to the screen in The Space Between (2021), American Horror Stories (2021), Habit (2021), Sex Appeal (2022), and Swarm (2023).

Her next project, One Spoon of Chocolate co-stars Shameik Moore and is directed and written by the rapper RZA. The film began production in Atlanta, with the story following a military ex-con who moves into a small town where he finds love, danger, and more.

It also stars RJ Cyler, Harry Goodwins, Johnell Young, Michael Harney, Rockmond Dunbar, E’myri Crutchfield, Blair Underwood, among others.

Related Video:

Kim Kardashian causes controversy after showing off tiny waist at Met Gala

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more