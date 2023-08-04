Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s extravagant engagement party: details

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have not confirmed their engagement publicly, but they are seemingly moving closer and closer to their wedding date. According to Page Six, the couple had an extravagant engagement party Wednesday. Here’s what we know.

The couple has been making the most of Bezos‘ $500M mega-yacht and chose to have the party aboard the ship. A source told Page Six it took place in Positano, Italy.

As for who was invited? It was very exclusive, with a source saying it was “intimate” with only a “small crowd.” Bill Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd, were among those on the list. Photos published by the outlet show them smiling and looking happy.

Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife, Wendi Murdoch, and film and television producer Fabiola Beracasa Beckman were also spotted.

The outlet noted an unidentified guest was wearing white, so, hopefully, they got approval from Sanchez before!

There have not been photos of Sanchez and Bezos released, and there may not be if the couple was staying sneaky and avoiding the paparazzi. Earlier this week, they saw just how good they are with their lens when outlets published photos of them being very romantic aboard the ship.

Bezos’ $500M megayacht: The boat that keeps on giving

Bezo’s new toy has become increasingly special for the couple. They were traveling aboard the yacht in May, visiting places like Mallorca, Spain, and Cannes, France. The Emmy award-winning journalist was first spotted with the giant rock on her finger aboard the boat, sparking engagement speculation.

Bezos even made a special tribute to his bride-to-be. An insider confirmed to People, that the woman on the front of the superyacht was a tribute to Sanchez. “When he put her bust on the boat, that was the first signal,” they said.



The wooden figure looks very much like Sanchez and has the symbol of the ship’s name, which is Koru, Māori for loop or coil. The word means new beginnings, a term that’s special for the couple and that Bezos has mentioned on previous occasions.