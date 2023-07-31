Believe it or not, Jennifer Lopez is officially 54 years old. The multifaceted artist celebrated her birthday on July 24, and we now have an inside look at her party. JLo shared photos with her fans through her exclusive On The JLo newsletter, where she revealed that her hubby Ben Affleck hosted the birthday bash at their new $60 million mega-mansion in Beverly Hills. “I always liked having my birthday in July! The weather is warm and balmy and the mood is more relaxed,” she wrote in the message. Check out the photos below.