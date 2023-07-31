Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates birthday with his pets, asks fans to ‘keep pumping’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is celebrating his 76th birthday. The actor and icon shared a sweet video alongside his various dogs, donkey and miniature horse, sharing a sweet message for the fans that congratulated him on July 30th.

The clip shows him feeding his miniature horse and his donkey Lulu, as his two dogs enter the frame in excitement. He’s wearing a blue workout outfit made out of a matching blue shirt and shorts. “Thank you very much for all your birthday wishes,” he says in the video. “I mean I was overwhelmed with the hundreds, actually thousands of birthday wishes that came in from all six continents. So thank you very much. I’m sorry that I can’t answer to each one of you, but I really appreciate it. Now, let’s keep pumping!”

Schwarzenegger’s family celebrated by sharing posts and pictures of their own. Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a photo of the two from some time ago, showing her as a teen and Schwarzenegger as a younger man. The two are seen hugging in the image. “Happy birthday daddy,” she captioned the post. “We love you!”

While attending the premiere of his new Netflix series “Fubar,” Schwarzenegger revealed his admiration for his daughter. “It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension,” he said. “You see them growing up and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this, but now seeing them be a parent? It’s fantastic. It’s really great.”

Schwarzenegger has five kids total: Katherine, Christina, Patrick, Christopher, and Joseph Baena.

Related Video: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Karol G, Christina Aguilera, and more Loading the player...