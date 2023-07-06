Arnold Schwarzenegger shares some fitness advice for 4th of July

Arnold Schwarzenegger doled out some important fitness advice over 4th of July. The holiday, associated with burgers, hot dogs, beers, and red, white and blue desserts, is one filled with overindulgence, which is what makes it so great. In his weekly fitness newsletter, Schwarzenegger reminisced about his relationship with America and provided his subscribers with a joyful fitness tip.

The newsletter post is called “What is the point,” and is a part of Arnold’s Pump Club, a newsletter that’s primarily focused on fitness. “Happy Independence Day!” kicks off the post. “Today, we aren’t going to hit you with fitness and nutrition tips because I just want you to focus on enjoying yourself.”

Schwarzenegger explained that 4th of July is one of his favorite holidays, reminiscing about the time when he first knew that his heart was in America. “When I was 10 years old, I knew I belonged in America. I still remember how I felt when I saw that old film reel in class with the Golden Gate Bridge, skyscrapers, big highways, cars with fins, and Muscle Beach. It was pure magic. I owe all of my success to this country, so I love celebrating it,” he wrote.

“Today, I’ll be going on a bike ride and then BBQing and eating red, white, and blue desserts. I’m not going to think about whether what I’m eating will move me closer to my goals. I’m just going to have fun. I want you to do the same. Days like today are why we eat well and exercise and have routines the rest of the time.”

He concisely concludes that celebrating and enjoying yourself is the reason why you work out and set goals in the first place. “If we don’t let ourselves have fun every once in a while, what is the point?”

Arnold’s Pump Club regularly shares fitness routines, investigates pressing questions about the body and the way it works, shares nutrition tips and healthy meals recipes, and more. It’s free, too!