Arnold Schwarzenegger appears to do the splits on his kitchen counter while smoking a cigar

Arnold Schwarzenegger is hilarious! On Wednesday, the actor shared a video showing the importance of stretching while smoking a huge cigar. He appeared to be doing the splits on his kitchen counter as he explained, “Flexibility is just as important as weight training itself.”

The former Governor of California had fans stunned



Set to triumphant music from The Terminator soundtrack, he stretched side to side while keeping the cigar stable in his mouth.

While Schwarzenegger, who thinks he can win the next presidential election, is probably more flexible than most 75-year-olds, it was all just goofs and gags. He stepped away from the fake legs saying “I feel very flexible today, I’m very proud of myself.”



The video had fans captivated, and he actually tricked some of them. “You got there me for a second governor,” wrote one user with crying laughing emojis. “Jean Claude Van Damme having a heart attack right now,” quipped another user.





Schwarzenegger, who detailed how he uncovered his affair to Maria Shriver, has been the talk of the town since his three-part limited docuseries Arnold hit Netflix. The series looks back on his careers as a bodybuilding champion, California Governor, and movie star.

The docuseries gave a look into his story, which included growing up in a chaotic and aggressive home with his father. “There was a kind of schizophrenic behavior that my brother and I witnessed at home. There was the kind father, and other times when my father would come home drunk at three in the morning and he would be screaming,” he says in the film. His brother Meinhard tragically lost his life in a drunk driving accident at the age of 24.



