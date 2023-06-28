Nicky Jam and Maluma share sweet tribute to their friendship

Nicky Jam and Maluma are reminiscing about the good old days. In a new Instagram post, Nicky Jam shared some photos of himself and Maluma, taken when they were younger and first met eachother.

The post is made up of six photos and videos that show Maluma and Nicky Jam over the years. One clip shows the two hanging out in a car, clearly taking over five years ago, and another shows Maluma talking about Nicky Jam and his inspiring career. The last clip of the post shows the two hugging in excitement and telling eachother how much they care for the other. “Tell me about it, Don Juan,” Nicky Jam captioned the post. “Since the times of the pretty boy,” he wrote, referencing Maluma’s beginnings in reggaeton.

“Since the time of the ‘Juegos Prohibidos’ remix,” replied Maluma in the comments section. “Juegos Prohibido﻿s” was Maluma and Nicky Jam’s first collaboration and was released in the year 2013. Since, the two have released numerous songs and remixes together, including “Porfa,” “X,” “La Curiosidad,” and more.

Nicky Jam is of Puerto Rican and Domenican descent, but experienced an important boom in his career in Colombia, flourishing alongside artists from Medellin like J Balvin and Maluma. “I didn’t go looking to Colombia for a dream — if I tell you that, I’m lying,” said Jam in an interview with Billboard. “I went to Colombia because I needed the work!”

Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...