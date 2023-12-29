Maluma and Susana Gómez celebrate their first Christmas as expecting parents

Maluma is over the moon! He has a successful career and a loving family, and he is expecting a baby with the love of his life. The Colombian singer and his pregnant girlfriend, Susana Gómez, took to social media to share how they spent their Navidad (Christmas) as first-time parents.

The 29-year-old “Felices los Cuatro” singer and Susana posed for the snap as the musician held the belly and looked at the camera. Maluma, nicknamed Gómez, “Susanta” (Susana + Santa Claus), referring to how she carries the most important gift. “Gracias SUsanta 🤶🏼,” Maluma wrote.

The big announcement

On Thursday night in Washington, DC, the Latino superstar announced he was expecting his first child with Gomez. “My people, I have a surprise for you tonight. Today we are going to make the world premiere of my next video,” he said. “You are going to witness [something] that no one in this world is seeing,” he added. “I’m going to stay here with you and I’m going to see that surprise with you.”

Fans were very excited, and Maluma was as well and even cried. The video shows the couple experiencing their pregnancy journey. From a doctor’s visit to telling the family and even sharing the child’s name, the now parents-to-be can be seen going through different emotions. They are expecting a little girl!

In November, Maluma shared a series of photos on social media embracing his girlfriend, who was showing her baby bump after a day at the pool. The couple decided to draw a smiley face with a pink bow, making his fans go crazy for the wholesome moment.

He also shared an update on his professional career. “Taking a break with my family before finishing the tour, and celebrating 8 years of THE album that changed my life and for which we’re here today… A lot of you have seen me grow and have supported me from the beginning,” he wrote. “Thank you for the love always.”