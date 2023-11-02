Maluma shares pregnancy update with girlfriend Susana Gomez

Maluma continues to share his excitement as he prepares to become a dad! The Colombian singer revealed that his girlfriend Susana Gomez is 19 weeks pregnant at the moment, and he is already spreading some joy with a sweet Halloween moment.

The 29-year-old musician shared a series of photos on social media embracing his girlfriend, who was showing her baby bump after a day at the pool. The couple decided to draw a smiley face with a pink bow, making his fans go crazy for the wholesome moment.

Maluma was all smiles and can be seen kissing Susana’s baby bump at one point. “Happy Halloween,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “I love Paris’ costume,” one person wrote, referring to the baby girl’s name, as Maluma proudly revealed after first making the announcement.

The singer wore a white tank top during his Tiny Desk performance which read “Papá Paris.” Maluma previously opened up about how he feels on his new journey, explaining that both he and Susana “are speechless with the love” they have received following the news. “Our baby is growing so fast,” he added, “we can’t wait to meet her and hold her in our arms.”

He also shared an update on his professional career. “Taking a break with my family before finishing the tour, and celebrating 8 years of THE album that changed my life and for which we’re here today… A lot of you have seen me grow and have supported me from the beginning,” he wrote. “Thank you for the love always.”