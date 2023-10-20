Maluma shares his excitement about being a dad, reveals he sings to his baby ‘every day’

Maluma is excited to be a dad. In an interview with NPR, Maluma revealed that he already feels like his baby is there with him, and sings to her every day.

Maluma will be featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk, closing out Hispanic Heritage, which featured a slate of Latin artists for the duration of the month. He was wearing various clothing items in honor of his baby, which he revealed will be named Paris, and was wearing the name on his t-shirt and in a necklace. He revealed that being a father is one of his biggest dreams. “I sing every day to her. Every day,” he said with a smile. “On the mornings, before I go to bed. I kiss the belly, like, I feel like she’s already there, you know? It’s pretty special man. This is a crazy, crazy feeling and I love it.”

Maluma revealed the news yesterday, in a music video for “Procura,” his new song that opens up about his journey with his girlfriend Susana Gomez. “My people, I have a surprise for you tonight. Today we are going to make the world premiere of my next video,” he said. “You are going to witness [something] that no one in this world is seeing. I’m going to stay here with you and I’m going to see that surprise with you.”

Maluma’s Tiny Desk concert will be released at 12 pm ET today, on YouTube. It’s likely to be an emotional performance, with him discussing fatherhood with is fans for the first time.