Maluma shares he spent 10 years doing this before making music

Maluma is one of the most succesful Latin American artists of all time. Through his work, Maluma has achieved fame all over the world, dabbling in industries like film and fashion. But before making it in the industry, he spent a decade pursuing something completely different.

©GettyImages



Maluma at the Givenchy show in Paris Fashion Week

In an appearance on Good Morning America, Maluma revealed he played soccer for 10 years in one of the most important teams in Colombia. “After that I decided to quit because I went to the studio for the first time and recorded my first song,” he said. “It was so amazing that I decided to quit soccer and build my own career.”

“10 years later and we’re here. I’m having a tour right now in the States and Europe. My new album is already out. So there’s like, a bunch of good things happening right now. I feel happy.”

Maluma’s love of soccer

Maluma makes his love of soccer very clear, from watching matches consistently and supporting his country, to featuring Lionel Messi in one of his music videos. One of his most recent releases, called “Trofeo,” was dedicated to Messi. The clip featured the two wearing matching Inter Miami jerseys and Maluma stepping onto the soccer field and holding Messi’s most recent trophy. “A tribute to the GOAT,” wrote Maluma following the release of the clip.

This year, Maluma also supported Colombia’s women soccer team, which performed amazingly at the World Cup. He shared a post on Instagram while wearing his Colombia jersey, writing, “Colombia on top. What great pride! I congratulate every woman in the world that plays soccer and does what makes them feel passionate. You’re an example for all. Thank you!”

