Maluma breaks silence on engagement rumors with Susana Gomez: See the diamond ring

Maluma is speaking up following online rumors about his relationship status with Susana Gomez. The Colombian singer decided to shut down all speculation about a possible engagement after his girlfriend was seen wearing a diamond ring, visibly seen in one of his latest Instagram posts.

The musician revealed to fans that he has no plans of getting married to Susana so far, denying all rumors with a TikTok video, using his song ‘Según Quién’ featuring Carin Leon. “Dile al que te está informando que te está mal informando, que te informe bien,” Maluma says in the clip, lip-syncing to the lyrics.

Fans of the singer were quick to react after seeing the video, with many voicing their relief. “Never get married unless it’s to me,” a fan wrote on TikTok, while someone else commented, “Maluma but you’re already married to me.”

The original post shows a series of photos of the singer during his tropical vacation with Susana, with the first pic showing the pair sharing a sweet moment together. The last photo shows Susana’s hand holding a glass of wine and sporting a huge diamond ring. “Is this a soft launch engagement?!?” an online user pointed out, adding, “The last picture totally breaks my heart.”

Despite their longtime romance, the celebrity couple continue to keep their relationship private, rarely showing their moments together. But one thing is certain, the musician is not ready to ask the big question yet.