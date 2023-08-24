Maluma shares new song and video dedicated to Messi

Like many of us, Maluma has also been inspired by Lionel Messi. In a new song and music video titled “Trofeo,” Maluma tributes the greatest player of all time. Most surprising is the fact that Messi himself is featured in the clip.

The song was made in collaboration with Yandel and starts off like many reggaeton videos, with the two rappers performing while some dancers are in the background. The clip then transitions to Maluma walking out to the pitch at the DRV PNK Stadium, wearing an Inter Miami CF jersey with Messi’s name printed on it. Messi then appears, hands the trophy to Maluma, and gives him a hug.

Maluma teased the clip on Instagram, including some photos of the shoot, which show him alongside Yandel and Messi, with the two wearing matching jerseys. “A tribute to the GOAT,” wrote Maluma in the caption.

Maluma has long been a soccer fan, performing the official song for the FIFA World Cup. He’s also shared his favorite teams on social media, and was one of Colombia’s biggest advocates over the course of the Women’s World Cup.

For his part, Messi appears happy after his move to Miami. when discussing his decision in a press conference he said, “I thought about it and decided with my wife, my children, who were also part of the decision, the family in general, and the truth is that I came here to play and enjoy football. Today, I can say that I am very happy with the decision we made for my family, for how we live day to day, the city, the experience, the reception of the people, which was extraordinary not only in Miami but also in the United States.”