Shakira, Karol G, Maluma and more celebrate Colombia’s amazing run at the World Cup

Shakira, Karol G, Maluma, and more Colombian celebrities have joined in on the celebrations, congratulating their national women’s soccer team. On Sunday, Colombia defeated Germany in soccer, 2 - 1. It was a moment that seemd unreal due to the history that exists between these countries and of Germany’s mythologized prowess in the sport. The game was as dramatic as the scoreline sounds, featuring a German penalty and goals by Colombians Linda Caicedo and Manuela Vargas, the latter who managed to score in the final seconds of the game.

Karol G was among the first to celebrate Colombia’s win, sharing a photo of the goals on her Instagram stories, tacking on some heart and fire emojis. Shakira shared a statement on Twitter, revealing how proud she was of her country’s team. “God! How proud I am of my team,” she wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji and various fire emojis.

Maluma shared an Instagram post while wearing his Colombian soccer jersey. “Colombia on top,” he captioned the post. Then, in Spanish, “What great pride! I congratulate every woman in the world that plays soccer and does what makes them feel passion. Your’e an example for all. Thank you!”

J Balvin shared a post made out of three images. In the first two he appears without his shirt on, showing off his tattooed body. The last photo shows the Colombian team hugging in celebration. “Here you can see how sexy I am,” he wrote, adding some laughing crying emojis. “The last photo is the toughest one,” he said, referring to the women’s soccer team.

The women’s soccer team in Colombia has a string of incredibly young and exciting players. Linda Caicedo is one of the most exciting additions, having scored two goals in the past two World Cup matches. She is only 18 years old and already plays for Real Madrid.