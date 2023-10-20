Confirmed: Maluma is expecting his first child with Susana Gomez

Maluma just surprised us! On Thursday night in Washington, DC, the Colombian superstar made a iconic announcement. The 29-year-old singer is expecting his first child with partner Susana Gomez.

“My people, I have a surprise for you tonight. Today we are going to make the world premiere of my next video,” said the Colombian. “You are going to witness [something] that no one in this world is seeing,” he added. “I’m going to stay here with you and I’m going to see that surprise with you.”

Fans were very excited and Maluma was as well and even cried. The video shows the couple experiencing their pregnancy journey. From a doctor’s visit to telling the family and even sharing the child’s name, the now parents-to-be can be seen going through diferent emotions. They are expecting a little girl!

What can be seen in the video is that both are wearing a personalized necklaces with the name ‘Paris.’

Watch the Procura’ Music Video Here:

Maluma surprised his fans at the Don Juan Tour Concert