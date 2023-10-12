Britney Spears enjoys fun night with Maluma and J Balvin in New York City

Britney Spears is making new friends! The iconic pop star is living her best life in New York City after arriving Wednesday from Los Angeles, even making some time to make new friends, after joining Colombian singers Maluma and J Balvin for a late-night sushi dinner.

The two musicians were enjoying dinner when they spotted Britney and her friends who were sitting at a table close to them, as reported by Page Six. Fans of the artists were surprised to see their interaction, as they seemed to get along very well and even took a moment to pose for a photo together.

“[Maluma and J Balvin] flagged her down, and she and her group joined them,” an insider revealed to Page Six, adding that “Everyone was in good spirits” and “Britney was all smiles and so happy to be back in New York for the first time in a while.”

It was also reported that the group talked about music, which means a possible collaboration could be in the future for them. They also reportedly discussed Britney’s upcoming memoir ‘The Woman in Me,’ as she is currently celebrating the release of her book, set to take place on October 24, with a potential press tour rumored to be happening.

Fans have shared their excitement about the upcoming memoir, as Britney will also be using her voice for some parts of the audiobook. Another celebrity will be involved in the recording of the audiobook, with some parts of the memoir being too emotional for the singer to explore, as reported by TMZ.